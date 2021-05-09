EPAM Systems, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$781m arriving 2.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.86, 8.6% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:EPAM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from EPAM Systems' 16 analysts is for revenues of US$3.45b in 2021, which would reflect a major 24% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 17% to US$7.34. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.86 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for EPAM Systems 12% to US$489on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on EPAM Systems, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$546 and the most bearish at US$385 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the EPAM Systems' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that EPAM Systems' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 33% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 21% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect EPAM Systems to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around EPAM Systems' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for EPAM Systems going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

