EPAM Systems, Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $82.52 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $73.48 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EPAM Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.23 million or $2.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $1.400 billion from $1.301 billion last year.

EPAM Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.52 Mln. vs. $73.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.400 Bln vs. $1.301 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.10 To $ 3.18 Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.98 To $ 13.28

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