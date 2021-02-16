EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 18.



Management expects revenues between $695 million and $705 million in the fourth quarter, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10.6% at the midpoint of the range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $702.22 million, indicating 10.97% year-on-year growth.



Management expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.63 and $1.73 per share. Notably, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, indicating 12.58% year-over-year growth.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

EPAM’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from strong demand for its services, driven by accelerated digital modernization across major industries in response to changes in the economic environment.



Moreover, despite increasing hiring (expectedly more than 2000 new hires) to meet the rising demand for its business, EPAM is likely to have incurred lower-than-usual SG&A expenses, which is expected to boost its profitability in the quarter to be reported. Management expects non-GAAP income from operations in the range of 17.5-18.5% for the fourth quarter.



Furthermore, foreign exchange fluctuations are likely to have had a negligible negative impact on revenue growth, per management’s expectations.



However, the wind-down of a large European financial services client is expected to have negatively impacted the Financial Services growth rate in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EPAM this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



EPAM currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP has an Earnings ESP of +6.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. A has an Earnings ESP of +4.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.



Adobe Inc. ADBE has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 3.

