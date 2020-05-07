EPAM Systems' (EPAM) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

EPAM Systems’ EPAM first-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share improved 14.4% year over year to $1.43 and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

Additionally, revenues in the reported quarter came in at $651.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 24.9%. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649 million. On a constant currency (cc) basis, revenues were up 26%.

The company is benefiting from growth across all industry verticals and geographies. Digital transformation, focus on customer engagement and product development are key catalysts.

Quarterly Details

EPAM Systems’ largest vertical, Financial Services, displayed 16.2% growth on a year-over-year basis. Travel & Consumer improved 14.6%.

Software & Hi-Tech was up 21.9%. Business Information & Media climbed 46%.

Life Science & Healthcare rose 26.4%. Emerging Verticals improved 30.3%, driven primarily by clients in energy and telecommunications sectors.

Geographically, EPAM Systems generated 59.9% of total revenues from North America, up 23.1% year over year.

Revenues from Europe, contributing 34.2% to total revenues, were up 28.6%.

CIS or Commonwealth of Independent States, representing 3.8% of revenues, jumped 36.8%.

APAC was up 4.7%, accounting for 2.1% of revenues.

EPAM Systems’ non-GAAP operating income improved 18.1% year over year to $105.3 million, while operating margin contracted 90 basis points (bps) to 16.2%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

EPAM Systems exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $916.3 million, up from $936.6 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter.

As of Mar 31, 2020, long-term debt was $25 million, flat sequentially.

During the March-end quarter, the company generated operating cash flow of $63.3 million

Outlook

Citing the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which is impacting the global business and consumer activities, EPAM didn’t issue the full-year outlook.

Nonetheless, the company has issued its guidance for the second quarter.

For the ongoing quarter, the company forecasts revenues between $590 million and $605 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 7.5%-10.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $608.8 million.

The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margins in the 14-16% range. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be in the $1.12-$1.31 band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.22 per share.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, EPAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

