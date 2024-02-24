EPAM Systems (EPAM) Price Target Increased by 9.69% to 328.38

The average one-year price target for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been revised to 328.38 / share. This is an increase of 9.69% from the prior estimate of 299.37 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 243.41 to a high of 387.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.81% from the latest reported closing price of 301.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1204 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 65,692K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,699K shares representing 13.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,648K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,502K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 2.50% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,346K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 1,868K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 17.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,811K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 18.16% over the last quarter.

EPAM Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.