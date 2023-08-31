EPAM Systems (EPAM) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 283.41

The average one-year price target for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been revised to 283.41 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 267.24 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 235.33 to a high of 405.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.98% from the latest reported closing price of 255.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1206 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is a decrease of 109 owner(s) or 8.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.19%, a decrease of 24.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 66,938K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,499K shares representing 12.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,841K shares, representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 22.63% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,895K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares, representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 27.07% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,348K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares, representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,307K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 36.26% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,051K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 409.56% over the last quarter.

EPAM Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.