EPAM Systems (EPAM) Price Target Decreased by 19.57% to 152.46

The average one-year price target for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been revised to $152.46 / share. This is a decrease of 19.57% from the prior estimate of $189.56 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $246.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.67% from the latest reported closing price of $90.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is an decrease of 452 owner(s) or 43.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.21%, an increase of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 63,601K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,840K shares representing 13.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,379K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,916K shares , representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 90.81% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,464K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,958K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,362K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 18.59% over the last quarter.

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