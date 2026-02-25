EPAM Systems (EPAM) Price Target Decreased by 11.82% to 205.07

The average one-year price target for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) has been revised to $205.07 / share. This is a decrease of 11.82% from the prior estimate of $232.54 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $288.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.19% from the latest reported closing price of $128.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 996 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is an decrease of 191 owner(s) or 16.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.19%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 60,861K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,916K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 83.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,680K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,308K shares , representing an increase of 37.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 115.65% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,362K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 78.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,705K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

