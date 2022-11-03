EPAM Systems (EPAM) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

EPAM Systems EPAM reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. The company’s third-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $3.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52. The figure also improved by 28.1% year over year.

Revenues were $1.23 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 24.1%. The top line surpassed the consensus mark of $1.22 billion. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, revenues were up 29.8%. Acquisitions completed in the last 12 months contributed 4.2% to the third-quarter top line.

Digital transformation, a focus on customer engagement and product development remained key catalysts. The company continued to benefit from growth across multiple industry verticals and all geographies except for the Central and Eastern Europe (“CEE”) region.

EPAM’s third-quarter performance in the CEE was hurt by massive business disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. In late February 2022, the company announced the discontinuation of its services in Russia in support of Ukraine. The decision to exit the Russian market negatively impacted total third-quarter revenues by 4.7%.

EPAM had significant exposure in the region, with most of its delivery centers in the CEE. The company’s largest delivery centers are in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. As of Dec 31, 2021, it had approximately 9,000 and 12,400 employees in Russia and Ukraine, respectively.

However, following the Russia-Ukraine war, the company is trying to diversify its delivery locations by opening new sites across India, Latin America and Central and Western Asia.

EPAM Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EPAM Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EPAM Systems, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Segment-wise, Business Information & Media climbed 20.8% year over year to $208.9 million and accounted for 17% of the company’s revenues.

Financial Services jumped 10.4% on a year-over-year basis to $254.7 million and accounted for 20.8% of revenues.

While Software & Hi-Tech was up 17.8% to $205.4 million, Travel & Consumer grew 41.9% to $280.4 million. Software & Hi-Tech and Travel & Consumer accounted for 16.7% and 22.9% of revenues, respectively.

Life Science & Healthcare climbed 35% year over year to $129.7 million and accounted for 10.6% of revenues. The Emerging segment improved by 26.6% year over year to $147.8 million and contributed 12% to revenues.

Geography-wise, EPAM generated 60.9% of the total revenues from the Americas, up 26.3% year over year. Revenues from the EMEA, contributing 35.3% to total revenues, jumped 35.7% year over year.

The Asia Pacific was up 10.5% and accounted for 2.6% of revenues. The CEE, representing 0.8% of revenues, plunged 77.2% year over year.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, EPAM renamed three out of four of its revenue geographies to account for the addition and growth of customers from the new locations. It renamed North America as the Americas, Europe as the EMEA and CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) as the CEE.

The total headcount was approximately 60,300 as of Sep 30, 2022.

EPAM’s non-GAAP gross profit soared 214% to $421.5 million, while the gross margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) to 34.4%. The non-GAAP operating income increased 29.4% year over year to $232.4 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 70 basis points to 18.9%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2022, EPAM had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.45 billion, up from $1.29 billion as of Jun 30, 2022.

As of Sep 30, 2022, the long-term debt was $28.2 million, down from $30.2 million as of Jun 30, 2022.

In the third quarter, EPAM generated operating and free cash flows of $252.4 million and $233.7 million, respectively.

Guidance

EPAM provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company estimates reporting GAAP revenues between $1.22 billion and $1.23 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of at least 11% at the midpoint, in the fourth quarter.

It expects foreign currency translation to have a negative impact of 4%. On a cc basis, it projects revenue growth of at least 15% at the midpoint of the guidance range, while acquisitions are likely to contribute approximately 1% to fourth-quarter revenues. The company forecast that the exit from the Russian market is likely to hurt fourth-quarter revenues by approximately 5%.

Management projects the non-GAAP operating margin in the 16-17% range. Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $2.62-$2.70 per share.

Citing uncertainties and the regional impacts of military actions in Ukraine, the company withdrew its 2022 financial guidance in late February. Earlier, it projected revenues of at least $5.150 billion for 2022, suggesting growth of at least 37% on a reported basis.

This includes a 1% unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation on revenues. EPAM was expecting acquisitions to contribute approximately 6% to the top line.

EPAM set non-GAAP earnings guidance to the $11.36-$11.69 per share range. The company forecast its non-GAAP operating margin guidance between 16.5% and 17.5%.

