EPAM Systems (EPAM) Beats on Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

EPAM Systems EPAM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. The company’s second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $2.64 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34. The figure increased by 10.9% year over year.

Revenues were $1.71 billion, which surpassed the consensus mark of $1.16 billion. However, the top line declined 2.1% year over year. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, the top line was down 2.4%. The year-over-year decline in revenues reflects the negative impacts of a slowdown in IT spending amid the ongoing uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Geography-wise, EPAM generated 58% of the total revenues from the Americas, down 5.9% year over year. However, revenues from the EMEA, contributing 39.2% to total revenues, jumped 8.5% year over year.

Sales in the Asia Pacific region declined 19.7% year over year and accounted for 2.1% of revenues. Central and Eastern Europe, representing 0.7% of revenues, plunged 61.1% year over year.

Quarterly Details

Segment-wise, Business Information & Media declined 4.1% year over year to $189.7 million and accounted for 16.2% of the company’s revenues.

Financial Services increased 3.2% on a year-over-year basis to $259 million and accounted for 22.1% of revenues.

While Software & Hi-Tech was down 10.3% to $175.2 million, Travel & Consumer declined 1% to $273.5 million. Software & Hi-Tech and Travel & Consumer accounted for 15% and 23.4% of revenues, respectively.

Life Science & Healthcare fell by 10.9% year over year to $114.4 million and accounted for 9.8% of revenues. The Emerging Verticals segment improved by 8.6% year over year to $158.4 million and contributed 13.5% to revenues.

EPAM’s non-GAAP gross profit increased 1.6% to $381.8 million, while the gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 32.6%. The non-GAAP operating income increased 7.5% year over year to $190.8 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 140 bps to 16.3%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, EPAM had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.78 billion, up from $1.75 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the long-term debt was $25.9 million, down from $27.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

In the second quarter, EPAM generated operating and free cash flows of $89.1 million and $82.2 million, respectively. In the first half of 2023, the company generated operating and free cash flows of $176.4 million and $161.6 million, respectively.

Guidance

EPAM provided guidance for the third quarter of 2023. The company estimates reporting revenues between $1.14 billion and $1.15 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 0.7% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Management projects the non-GAAP operating margin in the 15.5-16.5% range. Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of $2.52-$2.60 per share.

For 2023, the company projects revenues in the range of $4.65-$4.70 billion, suggesting a decline of 3% at the midpoint. EPAM set non-GAAP earnings guidance in the $9.90-$10.10 per share range. The company forecast its non-GAAP operating margin guidance between 15% and 16% for 2023.

