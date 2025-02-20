EPAM SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $EPAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

EPAM SYSTEMS ($EPAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.84 per share, beating estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,248,350,000, beating estimates of $1,237,707,576 by $10,642,424.
EPAM SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
EPAM SYSTEMS insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIKTAR DVORKIN (SVP/Head of Global Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,758 shares for an estimated $1,733,640.
- JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,542 shares for an estimated $633,294.
EPAM SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of EPAM SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,435,321 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $569,426,756
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,243,532 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $524,582,652
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 756,261 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,518,626
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 713,824 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,906,327
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 620,551 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $145,097,234
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 539,697 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,191,952
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 429,644 shares (+126.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,459,360
