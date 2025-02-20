EPAM SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $EPAM Reports Quarterly Earnings

EPAM SYSTEMS ($EPAM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $2.84 per share, beating estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,248,350,000, beating estimates of $1,237,707,576 by $10,642,424.

EPAM SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

EPAM SYSTEMS insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKTAR DVORKIN (SVP/Head of Global Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,758 shares for an estimated $1,733,640 .

. JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,542 shares for an estimated $633,294.

EPAM SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of EPAM SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

