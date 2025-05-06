EPAM SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $EPAM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EPAM SYSTEMS ($EPAM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,308,565,823 and earnings of $2.32 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EPAM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EPAM SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

EPAM SYSTEMS insiders have traded $EPAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIKTAR DVORKIN (SVP/Head of Global Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,758 shares for an estimated $1,733,640 .

. JASON D. PETERSON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,542 shares for an estimated $633,294.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EPAM SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of EPAM SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EPAM SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

EPAM SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EPAM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EPAM SYSTEMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EPAM forecast page.

EPAM SYSTEMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EPAM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EPAM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $256.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $256.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $282.0 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.