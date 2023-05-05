EPAM Systems Down 7% As Outlook Below View

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a tepid outlook for the full year, that came in below estimates. For the second quarter, the company expects sluggish growth. EPAM said the outlook is due to an uneven improvement in demand.

The company now expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $8.11 to $8.31, and adjusted earnings in the range of $10.60 to $10.80 for the year. Wall Street analysts are looking for $11.2 per share.

Revenue is projected to be in the range of $4.95 -$5.00 billion, while Street is looking for $5.25 billion.

For the second quarter, EPAM expects earnings to be in the range of $1.82 to $1.90 for the quarter, and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.38 to $2.46 per share. Analysts are looking for $2.48 per share.

Revenues for the second quarter are projected in the range of $1.195 billion to $1.205 billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of less than 1 percent at the midpoint of the range. Wall Street expects $1.26 billion.

Currently, shares are at $249.44, down 7.75 percent from the previous close of $270.41 on a volume of 355,472.

