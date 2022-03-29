Markets
EPAM

EPAM Systems Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) shares are trading more than 15 percent higher on Tuesday morning, bouncing back since March 7, after a sharp fall in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Today the discussion between Russia and Ukraine ended today and the Russian Chief Negotiator has noted that the discussions were "constructive."

EPAM with several delivery centers in the region has decided to discontinue its direct technological export services to Russia.

Currently, shares are at $317.90, up 15.32 percent from the previous close of $275.19 on a volume of 558,027. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 4168-59-$725.40 on average volume of 1,381,331.

