EPAM Snaps Up Just-BI; Street Says Buy

Digital platform engineering and development services provider EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has acquired Just-BI. The latter is a consultancy firm with expertise in SAP/S4HANA, data, and analytics.

This acquisition enhances EPAM’s data and analytics service offerings and adds EU, APAC, and global advisory expertise surrounding the complete SAP framework.

EPAM Systems VP of Technology Solutions Valentin Tsitlik said, “We are thrilled to welcome Just-BI to the EPAM family. This acquisition will extend our ability to consult with our EU and APAC customers-providing industry expertise in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG), Retail and Energy.” (See EPAM Systems stock analysis on TipRanks)

Tsitlik added, “It also will create significant depth for our in-market SAP/S4HANA expertise, enabling us to take on more complex and global programs. Together we will create new opportunities to drive digitization and help our clients become more product and data-driven organizations.”

On May 5, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and increased the price target to $525 (15.6% upside potential) from $460.

Tandon referred to the company’s recent quarterly showing as “another clean beat and raise” and has raised FY22 estimates for EPAM.

Based on 9 Buys and 2 Holds, consensus on the Street is that EPAM Systems is a Strong Buy. The average analyst price target of $497 implies 9.4% upside potential. Shares have gained about 102% over the past year.

