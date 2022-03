(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) shares are gaining on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since March 7. There has been no company-specific news today to drive the stock higher.

Currently, shares are at $260.03, up 15.55 percent from the previous close of $225.04 on a volume of 998,533. The shares have traded in a range of $168.59 - $725.40

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.