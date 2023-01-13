EPAM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $341.85, changing hands as high as $343.30 per share. Epam Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPAM's low point in its 52 week range is $168.5925 per share, with $546.265 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $342.85. The EPAM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.