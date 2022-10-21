Epam (EPAM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Epam (EPAM) closed the most recent trading day at $331.39, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the information technology services provider had lost 9.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Epam will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Epam to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion, up 23.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.97 per share and revenue of $4.87 billion, which would represent changes of +10.17% and +29.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Epam should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Epam is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Epam's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.96, which means Epam is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that EPAM has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



