Epam (EPAM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Epam (EPAM) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.12, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70, the EPS surprise was +15.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Epam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues by Customer Location- Americas : $697.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $684.41 million.

: $697.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $684.41 million. Revenues by Customer Location- APAC : $25.49 million compared to the $24.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $25.49 million compared to the $24.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA : $444.87 million compared to the $433.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $444.87 million compared to the $433.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services : $254.64 million versus $240.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $254.64 million versus $240.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech : $178.07 million compared to the $172.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $178.07 million compared to the $172.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare : $142.33 million compared to the $139.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $142.33 million compared to the $139.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals : $173.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.72 million.

: $173.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.72 million. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travelr : $251.13 million compared to the $256 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $251.13 million compared to the $256 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material : $968.17 million versus $978.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $968.17 million versus $978.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price : $191.52 million compared to the $159.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $191.52 million compared to the $159.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing and other revenues : $7.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.65 million.

: $7.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.65 million. Revenues by Industry Verticals- Business Information & Media: $167.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $164.50 million.

Shares of Epam have returned +20.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

