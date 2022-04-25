Epam (EPAM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Epam (EPAM) closed at $280.07, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the information technology services provider had gained 3.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Epam as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Epam to post earnings of $1.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 33.5% from the prior-year quarter.

EPAM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.93 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.33% and +23.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Epam. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.28% lower within the past month. Epam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Epam has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.98 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.71.

Also, we should mention that EPAM has a PEG ratio of 5.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPAM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

