Epam (EPAM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Epam (EPAM) closed at $456.04, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the information technology services provider had lost 17.91% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Epam as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Epam is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.08 billion, up 49.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Epam should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Epam is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Epam is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.91.

It is also worth noting that EPAM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPAM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

