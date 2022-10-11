Epam (EPAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Epam (EPAM) closed at $320.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology services provider had lost 25.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Epam will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Epam to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.22 billion, up 23.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.98 per share and revenue of $4.88 billion, which would represent changes of +10.28% and +29.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Epam should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.66% higher within the past month. Epam is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Epam currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.17.

Investors should also note that EPAM has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EPAM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.