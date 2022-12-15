EPAM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $333.80, changing hands as low as $326.26 per share. Epam Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EPAM's low point in its 52 week range is $168.5925 per share, with $699.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $326.29. The EPAM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
