EPAM

EPAM Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

October 21, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) announced that its Board has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $1 billion of the outstanding common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The share repurchase program will have a term of 24 months.

Jason Peterson, CFO, said: "We remain confident in the underlying strength of our business reflected by three quarters of improving year-over-year organic constant currency revenue growth. With efficient free cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet, we can take advantage of the current market dynamic and return cash to shareholders, while also making ongoing investments in our business and AI Agenda."

