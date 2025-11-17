EPACK Durable (BSE:544095) Price Target Decreased by 13.55% to 395.14

The average one-year price target for EPACK Durable (BSE:544095) has been revised to ₹ 395.14 / share. This is a decrease of 13.55% from the prior estimate of ₹ 457.06 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 333.12 to a high of ₹ 472.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.53% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 381.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPACK Durable. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 544095 is 0.01%, an increase of 90.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.62% to 123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 74K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVES - Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVXC - Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEE - Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

