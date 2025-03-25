News & Insights

EPAC

$EPAC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 25, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$EPAC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,050,905 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $EPAC:

$EPAC Insider Trading Activity

$EPAC insiders have traded $EPAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • E JAMES JR FERLAND sold 1,938 shares for an estimated $85,601

$EPAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $EPAC stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EPAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EPAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


