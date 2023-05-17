News & Insights

EPA sends final biofuel blending mandate rule to White House for review

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

May 17, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent a final rule on the amount of ethanol and other biofuels that oil refiners must blend into their fuel over the next three yearsto the White House for review, according to a federal website, putting it on track to meet a June deadline to finalize the mandates.

The EPA's proposed rule, unveiled in December, increased volume mandates and - for the first time - included a pathway for electric vehicle manufacturers to generate lucrative credits from using biofuels to charge EVs.

It is unclear whether the final rule sent to the White House this week included any changes.

Under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), oil refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into the nation's fuel mix, or buy tradable credits from those that do.

Under the December proposal, oil refiners would be required to add 20.82 billion gallons of biofuels to their fuel in 2023, 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion gallons in 2025.

Those volumes would include more than 15 billion gallons per year of conventional biofuels like corn-based ethanol, with the rest made up by advanced fuels like those made from switchgrass, animal fats, or methane from dairy farms and landfills.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

