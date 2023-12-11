EPA pollution permitting discriminates against kids, new climate lawsuit says

By Clark Mindock

Dec 11 (Reuters) - A group of 18 young California residents has sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for “intentionally” discriminating against American children by allowing the release of dangerous levels of climate change-causing greenhouse gas pollution.

The young people filed their lawsuit Sunday night in a California federal court, arguing the EPA is violating their equal protection, due process and other rights under the U.S. Constitution by permitting factories, refineries and other sources of pollution to release too much climate-warming pollutants like carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.

The plaintiffs are between the ages of 8 and 17 and said the permitting is discriminatory since children are particularly vulnerable to pollution and climate change impacts given their still-developing lungs and bodies, and inability to directly participate in the U.S. political system.

The lawsuit is asking the court to declare that the EPA is violating the rights of children and exceeding the agency’s power including its authority under the Clean Air Act, which requires the agency to manage the nation’s air quality and control pollution to protect human health and welfare.

“At no time in our nation’s history has Congress delegated authority to any governmental agency to allow levels of pollution that are harmful to children," the lawsuit said. "Yet that is what EPA has done."

An EPA spokesperson on Monday declined to comment on the lawsuit but said the Biden administration is committed to tackling the climate crisis in a variety of ways, including regulatory action.

The lawsuit is the second climate change-focused lawsuit filed by the law firm Our Children’s Trust on behalf of minors against the U.S. government, and joins a slew of other similar youth-led climate lawsuits against state governments.

The first federal case, Juliana v. United States, raised similar concerns but targeted several U.S. government agencies that oversee the U.S. energy system. Our Children's Trust attorney Andrea Rodgers said the new case focuses on the EPA because the agency's sole mission is to protect human health and the environment.

The Juliana lawsuit was dismissed in 2020 after the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a divided ruling that the court could not dictate climate change policy to the U.S. government. A judge in Oregon allowed the plaintiffs to re-file their case this year on narrower grounds.

In August, the first youth-led climate case to go to trial yielded a landmark victory against the state of Montana. A state court judge ruled in favor of 16 young plaintiffs, also represented by Our Children's Trust, who said the state’s permitting of things like coal extraction and pipelines violated a state constitutional provision requiring the state to protect and improve the environment.

While the U.S. Constitution does not include an explicit right to a healthy environment, plaintiffs in the federal cases claim those rights are encompassed in the U.S. Constitution's right to life, since a stable climate system is necessary for human life.

Youth-led lawsuits are also pending in state courts in Hawaii, Virginia, Utah and Florida, according to the law firm.

The case is Genesis B v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:23-cv-10345.

For the plaintiffs: Julia Olson and Andrea Rodgers of Our Children's Trust

For the EPA: Not immediately available

Read more:

Youth plaintiffs get another shot to bring climate change lawsuit

Montana judge hands historic win to young plaintiffs in climate change case

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.