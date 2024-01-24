EPA blocked from using civil rights law to stop discrimination in permitting

By Clark Mindock

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing "disparate-impact" requirements against Louisiana state agencies when they issue environmental permits for industrial projects or issue grants, dealing a blow to the administration's efforts to use U.S. civil rights law to combat environmental injustice.

U.S. District Judge James Cain in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice from enforcing regulations issued under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that require recipients of federal funding, such as state agencies, to demonstrate that the projects they approve will not inadvertently discriminate against minority communities.

Disparate impacts can include unintentional and cumulative environmental harms in places like southern Louisiana, where Black communities are often disproportionately affected by pollution and other environmental harms due to decades of petrochemical development approved by the state, according to activists who have pressured the EPA to enforce the regulations.

Cain said Louisiana has a "substantial likelihood of success" should the case go to trial, and said the EPA's interpretation of its authority under the regulations go beyond the "plain text" of the law, which Louisiana argues only prohibits intentional discrimination.

He also said the state had demonstrated the potential for imminent harm due to a likely increase in regulatory compliance costs should the regulations remain in place, even though the EPA ended an investigation into pollution in southern Louisiana shortly after the state filed its lawsuit in May.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Justice said Wednesday the state sued after the EPA "refused to explain its reasoning for threatening millions in federal funding in Louisiana and other states."

The EPA declined to comment, and the DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state's lawsuit came in the wake of the Biden administration’s effort to end racial discrimination in environmental permitting as a part of a broader push to address environmental injustice.

The EPA had argued that Louisiana lacked standing to sue after it dropped its investigation, and said the U.S. Supreme Court had already upheld "substantially identical" Title VI regulations to those being challenged.

There are more than 50 pending Title VI cases in places like Alabama and hundreds of complaints have been filed, according to Earthjustice, which represents groups that filed the Louisiana complaints.

The case is Louisiana v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, No. 2:23-cv-00692.

For the state: Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill and Joseph Scott St John of the Louisiana Department of Justice

For the EPA: Alexander Resar and Andrew Rising of the U.S. Department of Justice

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

