Ep. 442: Giving vs. Getting – 5 Mind-Bending Principles of Running a Successful Business

How to Create and Sell High Value

An Unbeatable Strategy for Business Success

Key idea: Constantly and consistently providing immense value to others is the most financially profitable and fulfilling way to conduct business.

Your true worth is determined by how much more you give in value than you take in payment.

Imagine the degree of naive self-confidence it would take to pitch this counterintuitive, seemingly counterproductive idea to a book publisher. Further, imagine having the moxie to pitch the idea to crowds of business owners.

Ignoring the naysayers, Bob Burg wrote just such a book called The Go-Giver: A Little Story About a Powerful Business Idea, which has sold more than 1.25 million copies. He also promotes his idea as a speaker and member of the National Speakers Association—he was even inducted into their Hall of Fame for his excellence and professionalism in public speaking.

This week on Stay Paid, Bob fleshes out the reasons why giving enormous value to clients is a highly viable, profitable, and sustainable strategy used by some of the wealthiest businesses. He reviews the principles that form the pillars of this strategy—value, compensation, influence, authenticity, and receptivity—and the essential elements of communicating your unique value, not just the features and benefits of your product or service.

If you’ve questioned whether nurturing relationships with clients really works to build a business, struggled with implementing a successful referral marketing strategy, or have never been quite sure how to do relationship marketing, then this episode is one you won’t want to miss.

