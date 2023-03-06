Ep. 436: Maximizing Profits – How Advisors Can Earn More With Fewer Clients

The Basics of Running a Business

Key idea: Entrepreneurs may be experts in what they do, but they don’t always know how to create and manage a profitable company. That’s why mastering the core principles of running a business is essential across industries.

This week’s guest on Stay Paid is Adam Rean Bohlen, director of business consulting at Financial Resources Group Investment Services. His 15 years in the financial services industry, not to mention his 8 years in the US Marine Corps, have helped him develop a disciplined approach to applying practice management solutions and finding efficiencies that help financial professionals grow new assets.

But while his expertise may be in finance, Adam’s advice applies to leaders across industries—your company won’t meet its full potential until you master the core principles of running a business. During his interview he talks about:

The importance of having a clear, distinctive, and written value proposition that will help guide business decisions.

Capitalizing on revenue-producing opportunities that maximize the value of your current clients.

Methods and principles for motivating employees to perform at their best.

Connect | Resources

LinkedIn: Adam Ream Bohlen

Website: https://financialresourcesgroup.net/

