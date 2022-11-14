Ep. 404: Inspiring Young Entrepreneur Won’t Be Stopped (with Johnny Nitafan)

Wanted: Insurance Agents with an Entrepreneurial Spirit

Key idea: If you don’t quit, you can’t fail.

Forget the dictionary, TED Talks, and the many blog posts on the topic. If you had to define entrepreneurial spirit or entrepreneurial mindset, all you’d need do is listen to Johnny Nitafan.

If you’re wondering what it might be like to be an entrepreneur, Johnny can tell you. His story is an unvarnished reality check of what life can do to an ambitious 18-year-old dreamer.

And if you’re thinking you could pull off being an entrepreneur, check yourself. Hear Johnny’s story, and then ask yourself whether you have the kind of resilience it takes to make it on your own.

Now a successful life insurance agent and this week’s Stay Paid guest, Johnny takes us through the journey that eventually led him to where he is today. Only 21 years old, he’s found his stride working under the tutelage of Nate Auffort, the owner and CEO of SWAT Finance—and he couldn’t be happier.

But Johnny’s passion isn’t simply for making money (although he made $125,000 in only 45 days). Since his first foray into business, he’s wanted to spread messages of positivity, love, and hope to others. It’s part of the reason why he tells his story: he wants others to follow their dreams knowing that if they don’t quit, then they can’t fail.

When you listen to his interview, you’ll hear about the tactics Johnny first used when prospecting for clients, the growth he’s experienced recruiting and leading his own team of agents, the “10-in-play” strategy that keeps his pipeline full, and how he uses technology to stay lean and efficient.

