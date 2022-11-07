Ep. 402: Closing FSBOs (With Jeremias “Jman” Manerio)

Door Knocking Real Estate and FSBOs

Forget the Fancy Scripts

Key idea: In sales, and regardless of your industry, age, or experience, a single element will always distinguish you from your competitors: your authentic self.

You’ve got to wonder why some people who execute tried-and-true prospecting strategies are successful while others who try the same strategies are not.

During this week’s Stay Paid interview with Jeremias Maneiro, you’ll hear what makes the difference.

Prospecting the old-fashioned way

Back in 2005, when he was 25 years old, Jeremias became a real estate agent. In that first year, he closed 43 transactions doing what many agents would consider passé: he knocked on doors, called expired listings, and pursued FSBOs.

But unlike many agents, he did it with conviction, confidence, and a straightforward approach that cut through objections by immediately addressing his prospects’ pain points.

Jeremias tells us that a script, whatever it is, is secondary to how it is delivered—and when you listen to his interview, you’ll have to agree that how he delivered his pitch to FSBOs is nothing short of brilliant.

Recording videos

Today, after 14 years in the business, the majority of Jeremias’ leads come from his sphere. He has a robust speaking career, and one of his strategies for staying in contact with clients and his audience is posting videos to his social media accounts. In this too, he shrugs aside what concerns too many agents: their obsession with how they look on camera.

Jeremias is the first to admit that his advice about recording videos sounds simplistic, but it works: be yourself.

The videos you produce as an agent aren’t about you; they’re for the benefit of your audience. His advice is to be authentic and provide helpful information, including:

Content specific to where you live;

Your clients’ pain points and their solutions; and

“Best-of” lists.

Videos don’t have to be complicated; audiences react favorably to short, helpful content. Jeremias’ advice is to shoot videos on your smartphone and then post them to TikTok. You can take the same content and create Instagram Reels. And for a real boost, post them as YouTube shorts. (YouTube will begin to promote your longer form videos if your shorts take off.)

Impossible is nothing

Listen to Jeremias’s interview and reacquaint yourself with some of the fundamentals of prospecting, including being persistent and consistent. And as Josh promised, below is the complete quote from a 2004 Adidas ad campaign that Jeremias uses for inspiration:

“Impossible” is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.

Please enjoy this episode, and we’d appreciate it if you took a moment to leave us a 5-star review and comment on Apple Podcasts.

Connect | Resources

Website: jmanseminars.com

jmanseminars.com Social media: jmanspeaks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.