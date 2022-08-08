Ep. 375: Booked Solid: Get More Sales Appointments Than You Can Handle

Don’t Live Below Your Potential

Who should listen: Anyone who wants reliable contact information for prospects and leads, tips for making appointments, as well as inspiration for getting and maintaining a positive mindset.

Key idea: You can achieve anything; the circumstances of your birth don’t dictate who you can become or what you can do.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Brandon Bornancin is the Founder & CEO of Seamless.AI, one of the fastest growing companies in SaaS (software as a service). In 2022, the company’s valuation surpassed $1B. Using a real-time B2B search engine, Seamless.AI can find cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone in the world!

Brandon is also a two-time entrepreneur, an expert sales speaker, a sales trainer, a podcast host, and the author of three books.

As impressive as Brandon’s achievements are, perhaps what’s most amazing is that he reached the heights of success (being a billionaire in his own right) after being born into very humble beginnings. Among the things to which he attributes his success is a whatever it takes mindset.

What is mindset?

We’ve talked about mindset during a previous episode of Stay Paid. (Listen to Your Mindset and the Exciting Implications for Success.) To briefly summarize, according to Carol Dweck, author of Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, your mindset is your self-perception. It’s the sum of beliefs we have that influence how we see ourselves and the world around us.

It’s an important concept because mindset affects how we think, feel, and behave in any given situation—especially when we need to cope with life’s challenges.

Dweck writes in her book that there are two types of mindset: fixed mindset and growth mindset. You may have heard references to “other” mindsets such as an abundance mindset, a victim mindset, or a positive mindset. But according to the website VeryWell Mind:

If you have a fixed mindset, you believe your abilities are fixed traits and therefore can’t be changed. You may also believe that your talent and intelligence alone leads to success, and effort is not required.

On the flipside, if you have a growth mindset, you believe that your talents and abilities can be developed over time through effort and persistence. People with this mindset don’t necessarily believe that everyone can become Einstein or Mozart just because they try. They do, however, believe that everyone can get smarter or more talented if they work at it.

Brandon’s commitment to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals is an excellent example of having a growth mindset.

How to maintain a growth mindset

Brandon’s advice for maintaining a growth mindset is fairly ambitious, but that’s exactly what you would expect from someone with a growth mindset! His secret is to set “massive” goals in each of The 5 Pillars of Life:

professional

personal

health

wealth

relationships

The key to managing these pillars is to monitor the health and progress of your goals in each of them. Let any one of them derail, and your progress in the other four will be negatively affected.

What would cause a derailment? According to Brandon, it could only be one of three things:

A lack of knowledge : Hire the people who have the expertise and have done what you want to achieve. Let these people coach, train, or mentor you.

: Hire the people who have the expertise and have done what you want to achieve. Let these people coach, train, or mentor you. A lack of activity : Intentions don’t move the needle. You need to act on what needs to be done.

: Intentions don’t move the needle. You need to act on what needs to be done. An overabundance of fear: Fear is a normal response to change, but it can’t be allowed to stop your forward motion. Embrace the fear. Think of it as excitement to fuel your momentum rather than as anxiety that prevents you from acting.

