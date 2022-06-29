Ep. 363: The Secrets of Successful Grassroots Marketing (With Dawn Myers)

Grassroots Marketing in Action

Who should listen: Insurance brokers/managers, agents, and other sales professionals who need to hustle to attract leads will benefit from the grassroots, relationship-driven strategies promoted by our guest.

Key idea: Be a resource, deliver value, and you’ll always have new leads, prospects, and clients.

We’re sure you’ve heard the term “grassroots marketing” before, but to be sure we’re on the same page, it’s worth defining.

There are several definitions to be found, but WordStream, a resource for digital marketers, captures the essential elements:

[G]rassroots marketing is the principle of purposefully targeting a highly niche group of people in an attempt to persuade that group to then propagate your message organically.

And while WordStream suggests that grassroots marketing campaigns heavily rely on social media, there are other channels that can work just at well—tactics like setting up a table at the county fair to attract seniors to your brand, product, or service.

This is just one of the activities that Dawn Myers suggest her insurance agents take when trying to attract new Medicare leads. She also partners with pharmacists, doctors, and others to whom she and her team can be a resource and from whom they can get referrals.

Dawn is a broker/manager whose team serves Southeast Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, and she believes that traditional marketing like business-reply cards simply can’t get the attention that bigger, riskier, and different tactics can. That’s why, after 20 years in the business, she looks to hire newer, younger, ambitious agents who are willing to say yes to trying new ideas—agents, she says, she can coach for success.

As you listen to her interview, you’ll hear stories of how doing something different (including sending our personally branded magazine) has resulted in new business. You’ll also hear her thoughts on what it means to provide value to clients, and why now is a prime time to start a career in insurance.

dawn.myers@ritterim.com

