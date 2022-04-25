Ep. 345: Sr. Financial VP Explains How to Get More A-List Clients

This is What It Sounds Like to Live and Breathe a Relationship Marketing Strategy

Who should listen: Independent financial advisors and other entrepreneurs who want experienced advice about lead generation, finding your niche, and what makes the biggest difference between entrepreneurs who make it and those who don’t.

Key idea: The currency of business is relationships.

Before he joined ReminderMedia, Andrew Saska was the head of corporate finance for the largest Tier 3 broker-dealer in the country. Today, he is our vice president of financial services and the best there is at nurturing relationships, connecting people, and closing the big deals that take years to put into place.

This week on Stay Paid, we ask Andrew to share his wisdom on topics ranging from how to get leads to what principals need to do to plan and execute an exit strategy. In these show notes, you’ll find a few of the questions we posed and a brief summary of Andrew’s responses. However, the real gold will be found in the details Andrew shares with a rare passion that makes him so successful.

What are the first 3 things you would advise newly independent advisors to do?

Find a client Take advantage of available resources Discover a way to stand out

Andrew says that there is no substitute for surrounding yourself with a community of like-minded people. An organization like the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) can provide a newly independent advisor with the resources that may have been at their disposal as part of a larger firm. It’s also a good way to find a mentor.

What lesson can you share with someone now that might otherwise take them years to learn?

Select your ideal client, niche down, and work with a good IMO (independent marketing organization) or FMO (field marketing organization) to build relationships with both sides of your clients’ households.

Andrew sees it time and time again.

About 70% of all financial advisors are male, and, as such, they tend to focus most often on the male head of the house. That, he says, is a huge mistake.

Women play a significant role in the decision-making process, particularly when it comes to household finances. Additionally, women are three times more likely to provide you with a referral.

What do advisors tell you is their biggest challenge?

Without question, it’s how to generate more good clients—those on their A-list.

More than 92% of advisors will tell you that the most effective way to court clients is to build relationships with clients you have, and would like more of, and then leverage those relationships. Approximately 45% of HNWIs find their financial advisors through recommendations from friends and colleagues.

To build relationships, you need to share more than financial information with your leads and clients because anyone with an internet connection can now educate themselves. Andrew advises producers to share aspects of their personal lives because the name of the relationship game is trust , and the surest way to develop trust is to allow people to get to know and like you.

We ask Andrew several additional questions, such as how to plan and execute an exit strategy, but you can hear the entire highly informative and enjoyable conversation when you listen to his interview.

Please enjoy this episode, and we’d appreciate it if you would give us a 5-star rating and leave a review on Apple Podcasts. (Not sure how to leave a review? Click here.)

Connect | Resources

Connect with Andrew on LinkedIn or call him at 484-804-2963

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.