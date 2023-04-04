EP Infrastructure's EBITDA rises in 2022 despite gas transmission decline

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - EP Infrastructure, majority owned by Czech energy group EPH, increased its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 14% in 2022, with its gas storage business compensating falls in gas transmission.

EP Infrastructure, whose companies including Slovakia's Eustream that transports Russia gas to Europe, said on Tuesday that adjusted EBITDA rose to 1.46 billion euros, while its gas transmission segment recorded a drop of 155 million euros.

"The Gas Storage segment played the most essential role from a diversification perspective, as gas delivery insecurity and highly volatile commodity prices contributed to the outstanding Gas Storage performance that almost fully offset the Gas Transmission underperformance," EP Infrastructure said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)

