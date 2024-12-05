E&P Global Holdings Plans Share Capital Reorganisation

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 30, 2024, to discuss a proposed capital reorganisation. This plan involves reducing the par value of each issued share and subdividing authorised shares, aiming to offset accumulated losses and improve financial flexibility. Investors should pay close attention to this development as it could impact the company’s stock structure and market performance.

