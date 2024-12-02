E&P Global Holdings Plans Convertible Notes Issuance

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced plans to issue convertible notes worth $400.39 million as part of a settlement agreement. The issuance is contingent upon several conditions, including shareholder approval and listing permissions. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the proposal may not proceed.

For further insights into HK:1142 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.