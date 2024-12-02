News & Insights

Stocks

E&P Global Holdings Plans Convertible Notes Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced plans to issue convertible notes worth $400.39 million as part of a settlement agreement. The issuance is contingent upon several conditions, including shareholder approval and listing permissions. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the proposal may not proceed.

For further insights into HK:1142 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.