E&P Global Holdings Announces Board and Committee Roles

November 04, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its board of directors, including key figures such as Chairman Lee Jaeseong and Independent Non-executive Director Chen Dai. The company also detailed the roles of its board members in various committees like the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees.

