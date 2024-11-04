E&P Global Holdings Announces Board and Committee Roles

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its board of directors, including key figures such as Chairman Lee Jaeseong and Independent Non-executive Director Chen Dai. The company also detailed the roles of its board members in various committees like the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees.

