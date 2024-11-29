News & Insights

E&P Global Faces Major Loss in Interim Results

November 29, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited reported a significant loss of HK$91.5 million for the six months ending September 2024, a stark contrast to a profit of HK$40.1 million the previous year. The company’s revenue also dropped to HK$240.8 million from HK$353.7 million, impacted by other gains and losses. Shareholders faced a basic and diluted loss per share of HK$0.65, highlighting challenges in the financial period.

