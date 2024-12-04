E&P Global Announces Convertible Notes Update

E&P Global Holdings Limited (HK:1142) has released an update.

E&P Global Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental update on the proposed issuance of Convertible Notes, intended to settle the Third Convertible Note. The conversion price is subject to adjustments based on various market conditions, including share consolidations and rights issues. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities.

