E&P Financial Group Updates on Share Buy-Back

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that it repurchased a total of 3,012,319 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of an equal access scheme buy-back effort to consolidate its share base and potentially enhance shareholder value.

