E&P Financial Group Updates on Share Buy-Back

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a daily buy-back update, revealing that it repurchased a total of 3,012,319 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of an equal access scheme buy-back effort to consolidate its share base and potentially enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into AU:EP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.