E&P Financial Group Unveils Share Buy-Back Plan

November 03, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a new buy-back program for its ordinary fully paid shares, offering an equal access scheme to shareholders. This move is likely to intrigue investors as it may indicate the company’s confidence in its financial standing and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

