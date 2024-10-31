E&P Financial Group Plans ASX Delisting and Share Buy-Back

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. announced the approval of five key resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting, including its removal from the ASX list and a share buy-back plan. The company plans to proceed with the buy-back and ASX delisting by late December 2024, urging shareholders to act promptly if they wish to trade shares on the ASX. This strategic move reflects E&P’s evolving financial strategy and commitment to its shareholders.

