News & Insights

Stocks

E&P Financial Group Plans ASX Delisting and Share Buy-Back

October 31, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. announced the approval of five key resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting, including its removal from the ASX list and a share buy-back plan. The company plans to proceed with the buy-back and ASX delisting by late December 2024, urging shareholders to act promptly if they wish to trade shares on the ASX. This strategic move reflects E&P’s evolving financial strategy and commitment to its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:EP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.