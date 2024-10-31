News & Insights

E&P Financial Group Issues New Unquoted Securities

October 31, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including 4,600 unlisted unsecured convertible notes and 442,309 attaching options exercisable at $0.52, expiring in October 2029. These securities are part of transactions previously disclosed to the market but remain unquoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its capital structure.

