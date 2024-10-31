E&P Financial Group Issues New Unquoted Securities

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of new unquoted equity securities, including 4,600 unlisted unsecured convertible notes and 442,309 attaching options exercisable at $0.52, expiring in October 2029. These securities are part of transactions previously disclosed to the market but remain unquoted on the ASX. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:EP1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.