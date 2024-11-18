E&P Financial Group Initiates Major Share Buy-Back

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.
E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a significant daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with over 4 million securities bought back on the previous day alone. This move is part of their equal access scheme, indicating a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.
