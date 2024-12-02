News & Insights

E&P Financial Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

December 02, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a daily update on its buy-back program, with nearly 764,000 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day, contributing to a total of over 20.9 million securities repurchased. This move is part of an equal access scheme aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure.

