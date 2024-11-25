News & Insights

E&P Financial Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 25, 2024 — 05:52 pm EST

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has announced a substantial buy-back of their ordinary fully paid securities, acquiring 2,719,853 shares on the previous day. This move increases the total number of shares bought back to over 13.8 million, indicating the company’s confidence in its current valuation. Investors may see this as a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value.

