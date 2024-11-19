News & Insights

E&P Financial Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 19, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

E&P Financial Group Ltd. (AU:EP1) has released an update.

E&P Financial Group Ltd. has been actively buying back its shares, with a recent update revealing the repurchase of 945,090 ordinary fully paid securities. This buy-back initiative is part of an ongoing effort to manage share capital effectively and potentially enhance shareholder value. The company’s commitment to this strategy demonstrates its confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

